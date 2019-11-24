International Development News
Development News Edition

Nazir's ton earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 trophy

Rohail Nazir's sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:05 IST
Nazir's ton earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 trophy
Pakistan team after winning the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019. (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rohail Nazir's sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. After being asked to bat, the openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4) and Haider scored 26 runs off 23 balls and departed early, leaving Pakistan 41 for two in the eighth over.

After the departure of the openers, Imran Rafiq and Nazir got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Rafiq's 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes. Nazir top-scored with 113 runs, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel played a captain's innings and contributed 42 runs in 40 balls to help his side reach 301 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked three wickets while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two wickets.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs. Afif Hossain coming to bat at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. The home team captain Nazmul Hossain's innings of 46 off 53 balls and Mahedi Hasan's 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively. For his century, wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir was named the player of the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

'Old newspapers can be used for cheap, large scale production of carbon nanotubes'

Researchers have shown that old newspapers can be used as a material on which carbon nanotubes can be grown on a large scale, an advance that may new lead to low cost, eco-friendly methods for manufacturing the tiny molecules. The researche...

Muhammad, Kipchoge named World Athletes of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019, held at the Grimaldi Forum here on Saturday. 29-year-old Muhammad broke the world record in the 400m hurd...

UPDATE 3-More than a million turn out in Hong Kong test of support for China-backed leader

More than a million voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday in district elections viewed as a key barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, besieged by nearly six months of often violent pro-democracy protests. Th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Samoa measles outbreak kills 20, mostly childrenDeaths related to measles, mostly among small children, have more than tripled to 20 in the past week on the Pacific island of Samoa, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019