Nazir's ton earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 trophy

Rohail Nazir's sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. After being asked to bat, the openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4) and Haider scored 26 runs off 23 balls and departed early, leaving Pakistan 41 for two in the eighth over.

After the departure of the openers, Imran Rafiq and Nazir got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Rafiq's 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes. Nazir top-scored with 113 runs, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel played a captain's innings and contributed 42 runs in 40 balls to help his side reach 301 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked three wickets while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two wickets.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs. Afif Hossain coming to bat at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. The home team captain Nazmul Hossain's innings of 46 off 53 balls and Mahedi Hasan's 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively. For his century, wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir was named the player of the match. (ANI)

