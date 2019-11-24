India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Pink ball Test, complete series rout

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the Day/Night Test to complete series sweep here on Saturday. After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347 for nine.

Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn't do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn't come out to bat. India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 106 and (Mushfiqur Rahim 74, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Umesh Yadav 5/53, Ishant Sharma 4/56).

India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).

