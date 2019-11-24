International Development News
Development News Edition

One series at home, one away more balanced format for WTC: Kohli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:13 IST
One series at home, one away more balanced format for WTC: Kohli
Image Credit: ANI

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday endorsed a home and away format for the World Test Championship, saying it would be more reflective of the team's performance. India has easily made clean sweeps over the West Indies 2-0 in an away series before continuing their ruthless domination at home against South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0) to firmly lead WTC standings with 360 points. Their nearest rivals, Australia, are on 116 points.

"I think the more balanced format would be one series home and one away. We are playing very good cricket but we played only two Tests away in the Test Championship," the Indian skipper said after India completed formalities to beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to win inside three days. "You can praise our team on our performance. But to say that we are dominating like no other team is a very subjective thing to think of. If we played two series away and two at home and we had 300 points, then you can say we played really well," said Kohli, who had earlier proposed doubling points for away wins.

As per the existing format, a team is supposed to play six series in the WTC, three home and three away but they are not scheduled alternatively. He pointed out the intensely-fought Ashes earlier in August-September when Australia and England drew 2-2.

"I don't think there should be any kind of tags attached to any team. In the Test Championship, even if we make the finals, there's only one game so whoever plays will win the championship. "So it doesn't matter how many points you have at the end of the day. But a good format would be one home one away and then you keep that balance and keep moving forward."

India also became the first team to complete four successive innings wins with their pink-ball Test win over Bangladesh. "I can only say we are at the top of our game. You can't judge your team's dominance with just seven games. We're quite excited about how we are playing and what the challenges are."

Kohli said their mindset is now to play the next series as they are looking forward to the two Tests against New Zealand next year. "Now the frame of mind is to get to the next series in Test cricket. And not like we finished playing at home let's see what happens abroad. We are waiting to play Test cricket. So I think that mindset has changed now."

On the widening gulf between the teams, Kohli opined that it's for their respective boards to give Test cricket the priority at a time when T20 franchise leagues are luring cricketers. "Eventually the strength of the Test cricket should come from how strong you're financial. Unless if you keep them financially well, after a time their motivation will go down."

Kohli said the Test cricketers now feel secure. "Because a (T20) player bowling just four overs and playing for 20 overs is earning 10 times more money than you. Eventually, it's your livelihood and you won't see any logic and will think of changing your profession after five-six years and feel like becoming a T20 player. It can be improved with Central Contracts."

The pink-ball Test saw the pacers taking all the wickets on offer and Kohli said managing their workload was important. "It took a lot of time to figure out their own fitness, routines and everything. Now they take ownership of their own preparation, their own fitness. And communication is very clear. If someone's going through a workload problem, it's up to them to take rest or not.

"They feel very secure also even if they don't play, we have enough backup bowlers to still come in and do the job for us. I think that bench strength is also helping us along." Kohli further hailed pink-ball Test as the new beginning and said the BCCI under Sourav Ganguly would see more Test cricket-centric developments.

"The pink ball Test is a beginning, I'm sure these will be planned more often. And then you know that buzz will be created again in different parts of the country as well. "Dada has been very open and welcoming of all viewpoints that I discussed with him and to understand you know, what point of view we have as a team and his vision is also in sync. He's also doing things for the betterment of Test cricket. In return Indian cricket will be stronger," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...

TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state. Telangana St...

Maharashtra: Floor test will make clear with whom are NCP MLAs, says Independent legislator Kore

Independent MLA Vinayak Kore, who has extended support to the BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Sunday and said that the floor test will make clear the stand of Nationalist Congress Party NCP MLAs. We can see that two factio...

Wall St Week Ahead-Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally

A year after the U.S. stock market plunged, many investors believe conditions are in place to avoid another year-end pullback and possibly set the stage for a rally to finish off 2019. A more accommodative Federal Reserve compared with a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019