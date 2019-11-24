International Development News
Development News Edition

Clean up Hyderabad cricket, Rayudu tells Azhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:40 IST
Clean up Hyderabad cricket, Rayudu tells Azhar

Ambati Rayudu on Sunday hit back at former India captain and HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin for calling him a "frustrated cricketer" and asked him to 'clean up' Hyderabad cricket and "save generations of future cricketers." The 34-year old Rayudu, who has represented India in 55 one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for the country, told Azharuddin "let's not make it personal" and there was a opportunity to clean up Hyderabad cricket. "Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal. da issue is bigger dan us. We both knw wats goin on in hca. u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket. i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks. u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket," he tweeted.

Rayudu had pulled out of the coming Ranji Trophy tournament attacking the Hyderabad Cricket Association and in a tweet on Saturday urged Telangana Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to look into the "rampant corruption" and address it. "Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into ndaddress the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," he had said in the tweet.

Responding to it, Azharuddin had called him a 'frustrated cricketer". The Hyderabad right-hander had courted controversy with his 3D tweet after his omission from the India team for the ICC World Cup (50 overs) in England earlier this year.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting,bowling and fielding). Rayudu subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress.

However, he made a comeback to the game in August andled Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy tournaments. Rayudu had reportedly decided on Friday to take a break fromfirst-class cricket..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

India International: Attri, Reddy crowned doubles champions;

The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday. The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailands Chalo...

UPDATE 1-Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Airtel, RIL, 3 others may submit bids for RCom assets on Monday

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday, according to sources close to the development. The last date to submit bids will end on Monday and RCom R...

BSNL employees unions call for hunger strike on Nov 25

BSNL employee unions have alleged that the management is forcing personnel to opt for voluntary retirement scheme VRS by creating a fear psychosis and have called for pan-India hunger strike on November 25. The unions, representing more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019