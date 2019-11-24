International Development News
Development News Edition

Anand falters while Carlsen is supreme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:49 IST
Anand falters while Carlsen is supreme

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand failed to utilise most of his opportunities in the final game as he finished joint sixth while Magnus Carlsen stamped his authority in the rapid chess to win by a huge margin in the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz chess tournament here on Sunday. Anand, who struggled in the last game of the second day against Anish Giri of Holland, did not quite re-work his energy and lost to Carlsen in the first game of the third day and then made a draw with compatriot Vidit Gujrathi.

In the final rapid game, the die was cast and Anand was clearly much better against another compatriot P Harikrishna. But the game again pattered out to a draw, leaving Anand with a joint sixth-place finish in the rapid section of the strongest tournament on Indian soil. Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen had nothing to complain about even though he was busy ringing the bell for the pink ball cricket Test between India and Bangladesh.

The Norwegian showed yet again why he will be hailed as one of the finest players ever as he beat Anand first and then Ding Liren in the final round. In between, a draw with Harikrishna happened, wherein too Carlsen was pressing for a victory for a long time. With the rapid section over, Carlsen was leading with a whopping 15 points out of a possible 18, while American Hikaru Nakamura was a distant second on 11 points followed by Wesley So of United States, Anish Giri of Holland and a resurgent Levon Aronian of Armenia at joint third spot on nine points each.

Anand, with eight points, is still in the mix of things with Ding Liren of China and Harikrishna with 18 games still to come in this marathon. Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia was ninth currently on seven points and Gujrathi last with six points to his credit. Anand is still very close to making his debut in the grand finale of the grand chess tour. He just needs to stay close to Wesley So to make his qualification happen and as things stands now, it looks more likely that Anand will beat Wesley to the London berth.

The games were entertaining as ever as Carlsen and Anand fought on early in the day. Anand was in an attacking mood but the Norwegian proved better in defence and got the first win of the day. Anand could not do much against Gujrathi in the eighth round but he did try to make it count and was close to being winning against Harikrishna in the final round.

Results Round 7: Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Wesley So (Usa); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat Viswanathan Anand (Ind); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with P Harikrishna (Ind); Hikaru Nakamura (Usa) drew with Ding Liren (Chn); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) beat Vidit Gujrathi (Ind). Round 8: Ding Liren drew with Giri; Gujrathi drew with Anand; Harikrishna drew with Carlsen; Nepomniachtchi drew with Aronian; Wesley So lost to Nakamura.

Round 9: Anand drew with Harikrishna; Carlsen beat Ding Liren; Aronian beat Gujrathi; Giri drew with Wesley So; Nakamura drew with Nepomniachtchi; Aronian beat Gujrathi. Final Standings in Rapid: 1. Carlsen 15; 2. Nakamura 11; 3-5. Wesley, Giri Aronian 9 each; 6-8. Anand, Ding Liren, Harikrishna 8 each; 9. Nepomniachtchi 7; 10. Gujrathi 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloombergs bid injects a new level of uncertainty in...

Kerala: Devotees 'beaten up' during 'Theyyam' ritual, SHRC seeks report

Kerala State Human Rights Commission SHRC on Sunday registered suo moto case based on a video which went viral on social media in which a Theyyam was chasing and beating up devotees here. SHRC also sought a report from Kasargod district col...

Soccer-Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

Striker Beth England and midfielder Drew Spence netted two goals apiece as Chelsea smashed six past struggling Birmingham City to remain one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the FA Womens Super League FAWSL on Sunday...

Secretary of Navy says Trump's tweet is not a formal order

The secretary of the US Navy said he doesnt consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL. I need a formal order to act, Navy Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019