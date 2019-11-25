McDavid scores in shootout as Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a third-period comeback to a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night to earn a second victory in as many nights. Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves through overtime and denied all three players he faced in the shootout to cap a back-and-forth game. McDavid also collected an assist to increase his point-scoring streak to 11 games, in which he's collected 12 goals and 24 points.

Edmonton has won three of four games and holds top spot in the Pacific Division. The clubs traded first-period power-play goals. First, Edmonton's James Neal scored his 14th goal of the season -- and 11th with the man-advantage. Neal was left alone at the doorstep and had no problem redirecting the pass from Leon Draisaitl 125 seconds into the tilt.

Carl Soderberg tied the game just before the midway point of the first period. Soderberg, who played the left point, ripped home a shot from just inside the circle for his seventh goal of the season. Edmonton's Alex Chiasson put the visitors ahead a second time 82 seconds into the second period. Sam Gagner -- who dressed because Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed the game due to a hand injury -- fed a pass for Chiasson to bury for his second goal of the campaign.

But Christian Fischer tied the game a second time for the Coyotes at 11:52 of the second period. Fischer was left alone in the slot and buried the chance for his second goal in as many games. Just 93 seconds after his team tied the game, Vinnie Hinostroza gave the Coyotes their first lead of the game. A point shot missed the net, but Hinostroza gained the puck from a sharp angle and sent a perfect shot through the maze.

However, Markus Granlund tied the game with 6:45 left in regulation. Granlund, who went 17 games without a goal to start the season and now has three in four outings, buried a rebound. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots for the Coyotes, who sit second in the Pacific Division.

