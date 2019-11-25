International Development News
Development News Edition

Doping-Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:45 IST
Doping-Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation
Image Credit: Twitter (@Olympics)

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee on Monday called for a full overhaul in the leadership of the country's suspended athletics federation after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process. Russia's athletics federation had been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which found evidence of mass doping in the sport.

It has since been working towards reinstatement but World Athletics, the sport's global governing body formerly known as the IAAF, last week halted the process and raised the possibility of the Russian federation being expelled altogether after its president and six others were provisionally suspended over breaches of anti-doping rules. Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of Russia's Olympic Committee, said in a statement that the entire leadership of the Russian athletics federation should be replaced and its presidium dissolved.

"If this recommendation will not be taken into account, we will consider the question of the membership of the athletics federation in the Russian Olympic Committee at our next executive committee meeting," he said in a statement. Pozdnyakov added that the scandal around its athletics federation "discredits all of Russian sport, inflicts colossal reputational damage on our country as a whole and undermines the foundations of the Olympic movement's integrity".

The federation officials were suspended for having provided false explanations and forged documents to explain three whereabouts violations by Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko, the silver medallist at the 2017 world championships. In addition to the turmoil at its athletics federation, Russia's chances of competing at next year's Tokyo Olympics are in jeopardy after WADA's Compliance Review Committee recommended that Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA be suspended again.

The recommendation came after WADA discovered inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

95 pc of rural India having toilet access a 'propaganda spin' of Centre: CPI(M)

With the latest National Statistical Office survey showing only 71 per cent of rural households having access to toilets, the CPIM on Monday hit out at the Centre dubbing its claim of 95 per cent of rural Indias reach to the basic amenity a...

Replace unmodified engines on Neo fleet or ground aircraft: DGCA warns IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Monday warned IndiGo to ground its aircraft with unmodified Neo engines if the airline does not replace the engines by January 2020. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA expressed ...

Anand has another decent day, Carlsen set to win Grand Chess Tour final leg

Indian ace Viswanathan Anand suffered two defeats but as many victories kept him in the joint fifth place at the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour. Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen continued his dom...

3.7 pc of over 1.06 lakh food samples analysed in 2018-19 found unsafe: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said that over 1.06 lakh food samples were analysed last fiscal, of which 3.7 per cent were found to be unsafe and 15.8 per cent sub-standard. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI reported 36...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019