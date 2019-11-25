International Development News
Development News Edition

Enough talent pool in India after Vishy: Anish

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:52 IST
Enough talent pool in India after Vishy: Anish

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri on Monday said India have a talented bunch of youngsters who need time to bridge the big gap with the legendary Viswanathan Anand. The five-time world champion, who will turn 50 next month, remains the best bet among the Indians with a world ranking of 11.

"I don't think there's a big gap. Harikrishna is very strong, while Vidit Gujrathi is also a top player," Anish said on the sidelines of Tata Chess 2019 in the Grand Chess Tour. "The young generation of talents who are just 13-14 year-old are too young to make a breakthrough. I think you just need to give them some time," he said, referring to the two youngsters, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin.

The 25-year-old halted the Magnus Carlsen express, holding the reigning world champion with Herculean defensive technique in round two of the Blitz on Monday. Terming it an ordinary and dull show, he said: "I did not prepare much for the blitz. I just played something I already knew. It was not a highlight or low light. It was an ordinary game. There were many more games that I was on the lucky side or on the unlucky side. It was a pretty dull game actually."

Anish, who won the Shenzhen Masters this year, said he's keen on putting a good show at the 2020 Candidates in Yekaterinburg, Russia from March 15 to April 5. "Right now I am not completely thinking about anything. I'm thrilled to make it to Candidates. I have a lot of plans and have to work very hard. If things go my way there are some hopes," he said. PTI TAP AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Annual health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees rolled out

The annual health check-up scheme for Delhi governments employees of 40 years of age and above, as approved in-principle by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was rolled out, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement issued by the LG off...

WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any central government programme, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan. They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would n...

EU close to addressing too-big-to-fail financial clearing house issue

European Union governments are close to agreeing new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, increasing the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system, EU documents and sources said. The rules could s...

Woman stabbed to death in Haryana's Sonipat

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men while she was waiting for a bus in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gohana on Gohana-Rohtak bypass road, Station House Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019