International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brescia says club president misunderstood in remarks on Balotelli’s "black" problem

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:08 IST
Soccer-Brescia says club president misunderstood in remarks on Balotelli’s "black" problem

Brescia president Massimo Cellino was joking and his remarks were misunderstood when he said striker Mario Balotelli's problem was that he was black, and he was "trying to get whiter," the Serie A club said on Monday. Italian football has been plagued by racism over the years and Balotelli, born in Sicily to Ghanaian parents and given up for adoption at the age of three, has been one of the main victims, most recently in a match at Hellas Verona where he was subject to abuse by home fans.

The 29-year-old has struggled to find form since joining Brescia this season, was dropped from the team for Sunday's match at AS Roma and told by coach Fabio Grosso that he needs to show more determination. On Monday, Cellino was asked about Balotelli's situation on the sidelines of a Serie A general assembly.

"He's black, what am I supposed to say?" he replied. "He is trying to get whiter but it's not easy." Cellino may also have been using a play on the word "black", which in Italian is often used to mean very angry.

Bottom-of-the-table Brescia then issued a statement saying Cellino's comments were sarcastic and aimed at Balotelli's critics. "Brescia Calcio points out that it was a paradoxical joke, clearly misunderstood, which was made in an attempt to play down excessive media exposure and with the intention of protecting the player himself," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019