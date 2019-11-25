Sports News Roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight; TE Ebron (ankle) on IR and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws, Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finished with 10 and Nikola Jokic had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

Reports: Colts to place TE Ebron (ankle) on IR

The Indianapolis Colts plan to place tight end Eric Ebron on season-ending injured reserve with multiple ankle injuries, according to reports Monday. Ebron caught four passes for 44 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Houston Texans last Thursday after missing multiple practices during the week.

Nadal celebrates 200th week at No. 1

Rafael Nadal marked his 200th career week at the top of the ATP rankings Monday, becoming the sixth player to spend that much time at No. 1. The Spanish superstar joins Roger Federer (310 weeks), Pete Sampras (286), Novak Djokovic (275), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268). NHL roundup: Eichel, Sabres knock off Panthers

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Eichel is on pace for a career season, leading Buffalo in goals (14), and he is tied for the lead in assists with Rasmus Dahlin, who had his 15th assist Sunday.

Doping: Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee on Monday called for a full overhaul in the leadership of the country's suspended athletics federation after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process. Russia's athletics federation had been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which found evidence of mass doping in the sport.

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers' defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC pecking order with a 10-1 record, while sending the Packers back to Green Bay at 8-3.

Nadal delivers glory for Spain as Davis Cup starts new era

Spain's talisman Rafael Nadal sealed a sixth Davis Cup title for his country on Sunday when they beat Canada 2-0 in the final of the revamped event. After a week of relentless tension and late-night heroics it was perhaps asking too much for the first final in the Davis Cup's new guise to deliver a classic and so it proved as Spain became the last nation standing of the 18 who assembled in Madrid.

Report: Saints LT Armstead has high-ankle sprain

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead could miss several weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-31 win against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. Armstead, 28, was helped off the field in the first quarter and then carted to the locker room after being checked out in the sideline medical tent.

Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions. Hometown boy Andrew Harris scored a pair of touchdowns and Justin Medlock booted six field goals to help give Winnipeg their first Grey Cup since 1990, ending the second-longest barren run in CFL history.

Horse racing: Australia and Hong Kong end quarantine stand-off

Australia has agreed to relax restrictions imposed on the travel of horses from Hong Kong, ending a two-year stand-off between the two countries, the Hong Kong government said on Monday, confirming a report from the South China Morning Post. The movement of horses between the jurisdictions was frozen in 2017 after the Hong Kong Jockey Club's (HKJC) addition of a training facility in mainland China, which sparked Australian concerns over biosecurity.

