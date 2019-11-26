Broncos' Fangio: 'All options are on the table' for QB Lock

The Denver Broncos selected quarterback Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft as the quarterback of the future. The future might arrive on Sunday afternoon at The Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

Coach Vic Fangio said in his news conference Monday that it's possible Lock could be activated this week from injured reserve. And, Fangio added it's possible the rookie from Missouri could start at home against the San Diego Chargers. Lock, 23, has spent the season on injured reserve after spraining the thumb on his throwing hand in the third preseason game. Since he has practiced the past two weeks, the deadline to decide whether to activate him is approaching.

"We don't have to make a declaration on him until next Tuesday I believe," Fangio told reporters. "As far as this week goes, all options are on the table -- we could activate him. We're going to make that decision here in the next few days." The first-year head coach added he wasn't sure when he'd name a starting quarterback to face the Chargers.

The Broncos acquired veteran Joe Flacco in the offseason, hoping he'd fill the QB spot while Lock learned the NFL ropes. He struggled with the Broncos, leading the team to a 2-6 record before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 with a herniated cervical disk in his neck. Brandon Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has started the past three games and gone 1-2. In Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Allen completed 40 percent of his passes - 10 of 25 - for 82 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times for a loss of 33 yards.

In all, the Broncos' offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo. In four seasons at Missouri, Lock completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns.

