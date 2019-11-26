International Development News
Development News Edition

Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:36 IST
Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Flames
Image Credit: Pixabay

Jake Guentzel scored with 56 seconds left in overtime Monday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the visiting Calgary Flames. Guentzel moved in from the blue line toward the left circle against defenseman Noah Hanifin. He snapped a shot past Hanifin and under the glove of Flames goaltender David Rittich for his team-leading 12th goal.

Alex Galchenyuk and Jared McCann each added a goal and an assist, and Dominik Kahun had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won its second straight and extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Penguins backup goalie Tristan Jarry, starting in consecutive games for the first time this season, made 32 saves.

Dillon Dube and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, which is 1-5-2 in its past eight games. Rittich made 35 saves. Calgary's TJ Brodie didn't have any points, but his return to the lineup was noteworthy 10 days after he collapsed at practice.

The Flames controlled play early, ringing up a 10-1 shot total and 1-0 lead. Dube scored at 7:34. Rasmus Andersson, from the right point, found Dube alone in the slot for a shot off Jarry's blocker.

Pittsburgh tied it at 11:48 of the first, the final second of a power play, as Galchenyuk finally broke through. His high shot through a crowd from the slot was his first as a Penguin. After being part of a big offseason trade that sent sniper Phil Kessel to Arizona, Galchenyuk missed some time because of injury but drew attention because he was snake-bitten in terms of goals through his first 14 games with Pittsburgh.

McCann gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:14 of the second. His laser from the right circle hit Andersson's leg on its it way past Rittich for his 12th point in the past 12 games. Monahan's power-play goal, on a second rebound and off Jarry's glove, at 15:09 of the second tied it 2-2.

By the end of the second, the Penguins had caught up in shots, 21 for each team, along with the score being tied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Guv Koshyari, CM Fadnavis pay tribute at police memorial

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to victims of 2611 terror attacks on the 11th anniversary of the ghastly attacks. The two leaders remembered the sacrifice of the victim...

Predators edge Blues in shootout

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap thei...

US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya. The US State Department, in a statement, said, Senior U.S. ...

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money-laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019