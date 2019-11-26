International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fox Sports suspend Van Basten for on-air Nazi remark

  • Reuters
  • |
  • The Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:57 IST
Soccer-Fox Sports suspend Van Basten for on-air Nazi remark
Image Credit: pixabay

Former Netherlands forward Marco van Basten has been suspended from his role as a television analyst for one week after using a term associated with Nazi rallies. The 55-year-old said "Sieg Heil", which in German means "hail victory", on the Dutch edition of Fox Sports after a German coach was interviewed by one of the channel's reporters for the De Eretribune show on Sunday.

Van Basten apologized later in the program while Fox said in a statement https://www.foxsports.nl/nieuws/artikel/3150442/marco-van-basten-dom-ongepast on Monday that the comment was "stupid and inappropriate" and that it had suspended the three-times Ballon d'Or winner until Dec. 7. The channel added that Van Basten's wages for the week would be donated to the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation.

Van Basten's comment came on the same weekend players across the top two leagues of Dutch football stood still for the first minute of games to protest against racism. The country's Eredivisie and second-tier First Division also displayed the message "Racism? Then we won't play" on all screens and boards in stadiums after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was abused by fans on Nov. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019