International Development News
Development News Edition

Stars top Knights for team-record-tying 7th straight W

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:57 IST
Stars top Knights for team-record-tying 7th straight W
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied their franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Tyler Sequin had two assists for Dallas, which extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1), the first time since 2002-03 that the Stars have had a 12-game point streak. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Dallas won seven straight games most recently done in 2008.

Ben Bishop finished with 26 saves for the Stars to extend his personal win streak to six starts. Paul Stastny and Shea Theodore scored goals for Vegas, which dropped its third straight game and lost for the eighth time in its past 10 games (2-6-2). The Golden Knights have also lost five consecutive road games.

Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for the Golden Knights while falling to 0-4-2 this season. Subban last won a game on April 1, 2019, against the Edmonton Oilers. Dallas took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period behind goals just 1:43 apart. Radulov got the first on the power play. Klingberg fired a wrist shot from the right point that deflected off the hip of Radulov stationed in front of the net and past Subban's glove side.

Lindell followed with his second goal of the season, breaking in alone in the slot and taking a pass from Andrew Cogliano and then beating Subban five-hole. Vegas failed to convert on four power-play chances in the second period when it outshot the Stars 13-2. However, the Golden Knights cut the deficit to 2-1 on Theodore's third goal of the season when he squirted a backhand shot between the right post and Bishop's glove.

Dallas answered less than four minutes later when Dickinson finished an odd-man rush with Radulov and fired a wrist shot from the slot past Subban's glove side. Stastny, playing in his 900th NHL game, cut it to 3-2 early in the third period with his seventh goal of the season, backhanding in a crossing pass from Mark Stone inside the right post.

Radulov then made it 4-2 with a power-play goal and his eighth of the season at 12:11 of the third. He backhanded in a rebound of a Klingberg shot from the slot. Vegas pulled Subban with 2:10 remaining but failed to convert on four shots on Bishop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited BSE 500049 NSE BEL, Indias premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019