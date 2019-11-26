International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Veteran LHP Hill to miss half of 2020

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill underwent elbow surgery following the 2019 season and will miss approximately half the 2020 season, the 39-year-old told the Orange County Register on Monday. Hill underwent a procedure known as "primary revision" to repair a re-injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. He had Tommy John surgery in 2011. Olympique Lyonnais parent in talks to buy NWSL's Reign FC

The owners of Olympique Lyonnais are in talks to buy National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Reign FC, according to the Washington State-based club, bringing added clout to the team amid an explosive year for U.S. women's soccer. OL Groupe is expected to close the deal before the end of January next year, with current Reign FC owners Teresa Predmore and Bill Predmore retaining a minority stake in the club. WADA committee recommends four-year Russia Olympic ban

Russia should be hit with a four-year Olympic ban and barred from all world championships for the manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday. The recommendations were made by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and will be put to the executive committee at meetings in Paris on Dec. 9. Rays bring back C Zunino on $4.5 million deal

The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a $4.5 million contract for the 2020 season on Monday, avoiding arbitration. The team has a 2021 option, also for $4.5 million, with compensation potentially growing to $5.25 million with incentives. Nadal celebrates 200th week at No. 1

Rafael Nadal marked his 200th career week at the top of the ATP rankings Monday, becoming the sixth player to spend that much time at No. 1. The Spanish superstar joins Roger Federer (310 weeks), Pete Sampras (286), Novak Djokovic (275), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268). Mixed Martial Arts-UFC revises drugs policy over contaminated supplements

The UFC and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced changes to the mixed martial arts organization's drugs policy on Monday to address concerns over cases involving contaminated supplements. The changes aim to differentiate between "intentional cheaters" and athletes who "innocently test positive". NFL notebook: Bengals QB Dalton to start vs. Jets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be under center when his winless team hosts the New York Jets this weekend, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Dalton started the Bengals' first eight games of the season before being benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley. The 2019 fourth-round pick has completed just 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. Presidents Cup-bound Finau a prank victim of captain Woods

Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain's picks for next month's Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation. The 30-year-old said he "never" even suspected that United States captain Woods was joking when he said he had some "sad news", which Finau presumed meant that he had not received one of the four wild card selections. Maple Leafs F Kerfoot suspended two games

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot was suspended two games for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, the NHL's Department of Safety announced Monday. Johnson's cross-check to Johnson from behind caused his former teammate to crash into the boards with 2:44 remaining in the second period of Saturday's game. Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play. Flames D Brodie to return 11 days after collapsing

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was activated ahead of Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins just 11 days after collapsing during a practice. A battery of tests didn't unearth any serious problems and Brodie is thankful to be back on the ice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

