International Development News
Development News Edition

'Dhoni will decide future after IPL next year'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
'Dhoni will decide future after IPL next year'

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), a source close to the star cricketer said on Tuesday, seeking to quash the endless speculation surrounding his career. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

"If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can't stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month," the source told PTI. "However the number of competitive games he will play before the IPL will be decided in due course," he added.

The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will also skip the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies starting December 6 and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers. National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has "moved on" and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pant, however, hasn't capitalised on the chances that have come his way and has copped criticism for sloppy work behind the stumps. Recently, Pant also drew flak for poor DRS calls, something that the seasoned Dhoni had aced. Dhoni, on his part, has not uttered a word on his future course of action.

He was, however, seen training with Jharkhand's under-23 team in Ranchi some days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and had ruled out an immediate retirement by the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman.

"You know champions don't finish quickly," he had stated when he took over as the Board President last month. One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

The veteran has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs. He is also considered one of the best wicketkeepers in international cricket with over 500 dismissals in limited-overs format. He has nearly 300 Test dismissals to his credit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case: Agency.

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case Agency....

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM, says decision "decisive"

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, calling his decision decisive and saying he was confident President Michel Aoun would convene consultations to designate someone else.Hariri r...

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 87 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The initial public offering IPO of the Kerala-based company received bids for over 100 crore shares against the total issu...

Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a back-to-village programme in south Kashmirs Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the governments much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019