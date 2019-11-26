International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian archers clinch 3 bronze medals, in final of 3 more events in Asian Archery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:14 IST
Indian archers clinch 3 bronze medals, in final of 3 more events in Asian Archery
Image Credit: Flickr

Led by Atanu Das, Indian archers made a big statement by bagging three bronze medals on Tuesday, while ensuring at least three silvers at the ongoing Asian Championship here. The Indian archers are competing in the tournament as neutral athletes under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the national federation (AAI).

Das first clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event in the morning. He beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal contest. Das, who had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team competition with Deepika Kumari on Monday, later completed a hat-trick of bronze medals by finishing on the podium in the men's recurve team event as well.

Das teamed up with senior pro-Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar to beat China 6-2 in the bronze medal tie. Later, the Indian recurve women's team of Deepika Kumari, Laishram Bombayla Devi and Ankita Bhakat defeated Japan 5-1 to clinch another bronze medal for the country. The trio had earlier lost to heavyweights Korea 6-2 in the semifinals.

Besides the Indian archers also stormed into the finals of three compound events scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Top seeds Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Mohan Bharadwaj prevailed over Iran 229-221 to set up a gold medal clash against second seed Korea in the compound men's team event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar matched their male counterparts and beat Iran 227-221 to storm into compound women's team final, where they will be up against top seed Korea. The compound mixed pair of Verma and Jyothi are already in the final, where they will clash against Chinese Taipei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Larger Electric Vehicle Parc to Generate Investment Opportunities in the Utility Grid Infrastructure

With greater vehicle electrification and the rise of disruptive technologies such as vehicle-to-gridV2G and peer-to-peer blockchain trading, utilities are expected to employ smart charging and demand responseprograms to cope with the growi...

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide, and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable cred...

UPDATE 1-Migrants sing as rescue ship takes them into Italian port

Migrants danced and burst into song as a rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of Taranto at dawn on Tuesday, days after they were found drifting in a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans pack...

Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs

Europeans spent at least 11.6 billion euros 12.7 billion in 2017 on illegal cannabis purchases, confirming marijuana as the largest drug market in the 28-country European Union, the blocs anti-drugs agency said on Tuesday. In its annual rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019