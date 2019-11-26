International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:10 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OFFICIALS/ Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee’s recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray says can play without hip worries ahead of new season Former world tennis number one Andy Murray said he can finally play without worrying about his hip following career-saving surgery in January, but expects next year’s Australian Open to be the biggest test of his progress.

GAMES-SEA-HOSTING/ Sleeping on the floor: SE Asian Games off to horror-show start for soccer players

Soccer players sleeping on the floor or stranded at the airport, transport hiccups and handwritten fixture lists, not enough drinking water and food unfit for athletes - the Philippines’ hosting of the Southeast Asian Games is off to a chaotic start. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-UEFA/WOMEN

Soccer-Visa women's soccer summit Visa hosts a summit in London featuring top players from leagues in England, Spain and Germany talking about the impact of this year's Women's World Cup and issues in the game at present.

26 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund.

26 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference & training Borussia Dortmund prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Barcelona.

26 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-BRU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Club Brugge

Neither side has yet to win a Champions League group phase game. This game will likely decide which of the two clubs progresses to the knockout stage of the Europa League next year. 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference

26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Bayern Munich Red Star Belgrade ate at home to Bayern Munich in a Champions League Group B clash.

26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Atletico Madrid 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid host Paris St Germain in the Champions League. 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-DZA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta host Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League match 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-UEFA (TV) Russian President Putin meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin days after a WADA committee recommended that Russia be barred from hosting major international sporting events over breaches of anti-doping rules. 27 Nov

ESPORTS-F1/RENAULT (PIX) (TV) Esports - A look into Renault F1's esports facility

Renault Sport Racing opens the doors to its esports facility in Enstone - where the Renault F1 cars are assembled and tested. It is the UK base of Team Vitality, one of Europe's leading esports organisations and it's where they train their esports drivers. 27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible disorientation of the crew during bad weather led to the fatal crash in Russia in 2016 of a Flydubai passenger jet, according to a report published by Russias Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.The Boeing 737-...

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa....

FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks for direction and the shortened holiday week kept currency moves muted.Chinese Vice Prem...

Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel

Terming the neutralisation Jammu and Kashmir-centric articles 370 and 35A a historic step, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Addressing a special joint sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019