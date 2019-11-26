REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OFFICIALS/ Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee’s recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray says can play without hip worries ahead of new season Former world tennis number one Andy Murray said he can finally play without worrying about his hip following career-saving surgery in January, but expects next year’s Australian Open to be the biggest test of his progress.

GAMES-SEA-HOSTING/ Sleeping on the floor: SE Asian Games off to horror-show start for soccer players

Soccer players sleeping on the floor or stranded at the airport, transport hiccups and handwritten fixture lists, not enough drinking water and food unfit for athletes - the Philippines’ hosting of the Southeast Asian Games is off to a chaotic start. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-UEFA/WOMEN

Soccer-Visa women's soccer summit Visa hosts a summit in London featuring top players from leagues in England, Spain and Germany talking about the impact of this year's Women's World Cup and issues in the game at present.

26 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund.

26 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference & training Borussia Dortmund prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Barcelona.

26 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-BRU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Club Brugge

Neither side has yet to win a Champions League group phase game. This game will likely decide which of the two clubs progresses to the knockout stage of the Europa League next year. 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference

26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Bayern Munich Red Star Belgrade ate at home to Bayern Munich in a Champions League Group B clash.

26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Atletico Madrid 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid host Paris St Germain in the Champions League. 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-DZA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta host Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League match 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-UEFA (TV) Russian President Putin meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin days after a WADA committee recommended that Russia be barred from hosting major international sporting events over breaches of anti-doping rules. 27 Nov

ESPORTS-F1/RENAULT (PIX) (TV) Esports - A look into Renault F1's esports facility

Renault Sport Racing opens the doors to its esports facility in Enstone - where the Renault F1 cars are assembled and tested. It is the UK base of Team Vitality, one of Europe's leading esports organisations and it's where they train their esports drivers. 27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)