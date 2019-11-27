Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Brown named Australia coach, targets gold at Tokyo

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is targeting Olympic gold at next year's Tokyo Games after being named for a second stint in charge of Australia on Wednesday. Brown, who coached the Boomers between 2009-2012, replaces Andrej Lemanis who guided the team to fourth at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the recent World Cup in China. NHL, Flames investigating comments allegedly tied to coach Peters

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters is under investigation by the NHL and the club after allegations surfaced that used racial slurs when talking with a player 10 years ago. As of Tuesday morning, the Flames had made no decision about the coach's job status, Canadian outlet TSN reported. Peters wasn't on the ice during practice. The Babe poised to hit another homer as historic bat goes on sale

Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market when the bat he used to slug No. 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. Known as the "Sultan of Swat" during a storied Major League Baseball career Ruth, who passed away in 1948, is now the King of Memorabilia, with the ash bat the New York Yankees slugger used on Aug. 11, 1929 to become the first player to hit 500 homers expected to fetch well over a million dollars. Reports: D-backs agree to sign C Vogt to one-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to sign two-time All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to a one-year, $3 million contract with a vesting option for 2021, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The value of the deal reportedly could rise to $7 million based on the vesting clause, according to The Athletic. Ladies European Tour joins forces with U.S.-based LPGA

The Ladies European Tour (LET) has said it is joining forces with the elite U.S. LPGA Tour as Europe's struggling women's golf circuit looks to beef up its schedule and offer more prize-money and opportunities to its players. The LET schedule has shrunk in recent years and in 2019 comprises only 20 official events, the majority played outside Europe in a range of destinations including Australia, South Africa, India and the Middle East. Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

After rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory this past weekend, Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Hodges came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter last Sunday with the Bengals leading 7-3. On his second pass attempt of the game, he hit James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh never trailed again. Schwartzel set for return at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel will return to action this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, an event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and held in his home country of South Africa, after sitting out most of the 2019 season with a lingering wrist injury. The 35-year-old Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, entered the 2019 season ranked No. 77 in the world but slipped to No. 250 after making only four cuts in 13 PGA Tour starts and benching himself after missing three consecutive cuts in April, including the Masters. Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee's recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recommendations, published on Monday, mean Russia could miss out on the next two Olympic Games and world championships in a wide range of sports. NFL notebook: Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

After rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory this past weekend, Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Hodges came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter last Sunday with the Bengals leading 7-3. On his second pass attempt of the game, he hit James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh never trailed again. Report: Nuggets' Bol won't play due to 'injury management'

Denver Nuggets rookie center Bol Bol was recalled from the team's G League affiliate over the weekend but is not expected to play before being sent back down, according to a report by the Denver Post. Bol had season-ending left foot surgery while at Oregon last year and signed a two-way rookie contract with the Nuggets that allows him to be with the team for 45 days this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)