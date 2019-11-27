On-field brawl leads to ban of Punjab Police, Punjab National Bank teams from Nehru Hockey tournament

Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament (JNHT) Society on Wednesday banned Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank (PNB) teams for four years and two years respectively from further participation in the Nehru tournament. Both the teams had gotten into a brawl on Monday during the 56th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament finals. "JNHT Society after seeing the video clip minutely dismayed and disturb by the incident and behavior of both Punjab Police and PNB teams and hence decided not to give prize money to both the teams," read the statement by JNHT Society.

"A copy of the video is enclosed for your information for taking such further action by the Department as they may deem fit," it added. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had urged the Hockey India to take strict action against both the teams for bringing 'bad reputation' to the sport.

"Such irresponsible teams & their careless/unconcerned management, such players and weak and spineless organising committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport, I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action," Batra had said in a statement. However, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman had said they are still waiting for the official report.

"We are awaiting the official report which the Tournament Officials are preparing, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action," Norman told ANI. (ANI)

