Motor racing-Honda to continue with Red Bull and Toro Rosso in 2021

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Honda will continue to power the Red Bull and Toro Rosso Formula One team in 2021, a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport. Both Red Bull-owned teams and Honda announced the partnership extension through their social media accounts on Wednesday.

Toro Rosso has used Honda power units since the 2018 season, with Red Bull joining the junior team from the start of 2019 on a two-year deal that would have expired at the end of next year. Dutch 22-year-old Max Verstappen has won three races for Red Bull this year while Toro Rosso's French youngster Pierre Gasly finished second in Brazil this month.

Gasly's Russian teammate Daniil Kvyat also finished third in Germany. Formula One's regulations are due to undergo a major overhaul in 2021 with new-look cars that should be easier to overtake.

Honda's decision to continue with the two Red Bull-owned teams is positive for the sport whose owners Liberty Media are still in talks with major manufacturers about future involvement. Mercedes, whose factory team has won the last six drivers' and constructors' championships, have already committed to supplying McLaren and Williams in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

