Tendulkar requests Twitter to take action against account impersonating his son Arjun
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday requested Twitter India to take action against an account impersonating his son Arjun.
Tendulkar said that the account with the username 'jr_tendulkar' has been posting 'malicious' tweets against personalities and institutions.
The 46-year-old took to Twitter to write: "I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible." (ANI)
