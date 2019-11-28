International Development News
Cricket-NZ's Mitchell to make test debut against England

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell will make his test debut in New Zealand's second match against England on his home ground at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday. Mitchell, the son of former All Blacks and current England assistant rugby coach John Mitchell, was brought into the squad after Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out of the match with a torn abdominal muscle.

"Daryl Mitchell is making his test debut, so that is very exciting for him" batsman Ross Taylor told reporters at Seddon Park on Thursday. "Colin de Grandhomme has (left) some very big shoes to fill but he (Mitchell) has had some experience at Twenty20 level and had a very good campaign on the first class scene so I'm looking forward to see how he goes."

Pace bowler Trent Boult was also ruled out after straining a muscle above his ribs, although it was unclear whether Matt Henry or uncapped fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would replace him. New Zealand hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first test on the final day in Mt. Maunganui on Monday by an innings and 65 runs.

Possible New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

