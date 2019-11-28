World MotoGP champion Marquez has 'successful' shoulder surgery

World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent his second shoulder operation in the space of a year with the surgery described as "successful" by his Honda team. The 26-year-old Spaniard, who has six world titles in the elite class and eight overall, opted for the operation on Wednesday in Barcelona after experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder.

Having crashed in end-of-season testing at Jerez on Monday, the Honda rider chose to have the operation as a preventative measure after medical consultation. The operation was similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature.

"Marquez will be discharged within the next 48 hours. He will then begin his recovery and winter training," said a Honda Repsol team statement.

