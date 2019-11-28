International Development News
Wiggins, Towns carry Timberwolves past skidding Spurs

  Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 09:46 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Andrew Wiggins poured in 26 points as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the slumping San Antonio Spurs 113-101 on Wednesday to capture their second straight game on the road and their first win in the Alamo City since 2013. The Timberwolves led just 98-94 with 4:16 to play but sprinted away over the ensuing two minutes, capping an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer by Josh Okogie that resulted in a 106-94 advantage.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points and took 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Keita Bates-Diop added 16 points, Okogie had 11, and Gorgui Dieng and Jarrett Culver each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-8). San Antonio, which has lost five straight games at home, missed seven of its last eight shots from the floor over the final four minutes.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 22 points, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 20, Lonnie Walker IV adding a career-high 11 points and Rudy Gay hitting for 10 for San Antonio (6-13), which has lost two straight outings and 10 of its past 11. Minnesota led by as many as 13 points in the first half before settling for a 57-47 advantage at the break. Towns had 15 points and nine rebounds in the half, with Wiggins adding 10 points.

Aldridge paced the Spurs with 11 points over the first two quarters. San Antonio was just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc in the half. A Wiggins tip-in layup with 8:29 to play in the third quarter allowed the Timberwolves a 70-59 lead but San Antonio responded with a 13-5 run over the next five minutes to get back to within 75-72. Minnesota called time out, gathered itself, and -- helped by a Wiggins 3-pointer -- took a 81-78 edge into the final period.

DeRozan's floater off the backboard with 6:15 to play pushed San Antonio to a 92-91 lead but the Spurs again faltered down the stretch.

