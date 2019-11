FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v Pakistan, second test

Factbox on the second test between Australia and Pakistan, which begins on Friday: WHEN?

Nov. 29-Dec. 3 (1400 local time/0330 GMT) WHERE?

Adelaide Oval (53,500 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth (both England) Third umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand) AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 5 Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc.

PAKISTAN World ranking: 7

Coach: Misbah-ul-Haq Captain: Azhar Ali

Team (likely): Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas. PREVIOUS ADELAIDE TESTS

1990 - Match drawn 1983 - Match drawn

1976 - Match drawn 1972 - Australia won by an innings and 114 runs

FIRST TEST RESULT Brisbane Australia won by an innings and 5 runs

