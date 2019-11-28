International Development News
I too get affected by failures: Kohli

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:34 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:25 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image) Image Credit: ANI

He hasn't seen too much of it but India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli says he is not immune to being affected by failure, the most recent instance being India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup. The swashbuckling batsman said the loss to New Zealand lost by 18 runs was hard to deal with.

"Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the semi-final)," Kohli told 'India Today'. "But then again, maybe that was I my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that," he said.

Talking about his desire to leave behind a legacy, Kohli, who has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, said: "I hate losing. I don't want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it's a privilege. "When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that."

Kohli and his men recently notched up their 12th successive Test series win, beating Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match rubber earlier this month. The team is currently gearing up for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

