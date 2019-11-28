International Development News
Syed Modi International Championship: Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen crash out after losing in second round

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Sai Praneeth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday. Praneeth lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in two straight games 11-21, 17-21 in the second-round match.

Sen too faced second-round defeat at the hands of Son Wan Ho 14-21, 17-21. The game lasted for 41 minutes. Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament by defeating their respective opponents.

Srikanth outclassed countrymate Parupalli Kashyap in the three-game long encounter 18-21, 22-20, 21-16. The match lasted for 67-minute in which Kashyap gave a tough fight to Srikanth to progress in the next round. In another all-India clash, Verma defeated Alap Mishra in the two straight games 21-11, 21-18 that lasted for 28 minutes. Verma had the upper hand in the match and easily clinched the victory.

Verma will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Srikanth will play against Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the quarterfinal on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

