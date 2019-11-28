REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/ Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans

With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-EDWARDS/

Mariners agree to terms with RHP Edwards The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-COUGHLIN/ Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status

Tom Coughlin’s first media session in seven months was lacking one thing: A vote of confidence for Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-AST-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Astana v Manchester United Manchester United aim to stay top of Europa League Group L when they visit bottom team Astana

28 Nov 10:50 ET / 15:50 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/

Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches

28 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

29 Nov - 30 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

29 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

29 Nov OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS (TV)

Olympics - Trampoline test event at newly-build Tokyo 2020 gymnastics arena Official trampoline test event held at the newly-built Olympic Gymnastic Centre, which will host gymnastics and boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This is the first event to be held in the venue.

29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his third game in charge of the club against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

29 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion as the leaders aim to equal a club record of going 31 league games unbeaten.

29 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)