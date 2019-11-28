International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:28 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/ Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans

With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-EDWARDS/

Mariners agree to terms with RHP Edwards The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-COUGHLIN/ Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status

Tom Coughlin’s first media session in seven months was lacking one thing: A vote of confidence for Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-AST-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Astana v Manchester United Manchester United aim to stay top of Europa League Group L when they visit bottom team Astana

28 Nov 10:50 ET / 15:50 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/

Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches

28 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

29 Nov - 30 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

29 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

29 Nov OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS (TV)

Olympics - Trampoline test event at newly-build Tokyo 2020 gymnastics arena Official trampoline test event held at the newly-built Olympic Gymnastic Centre, which will host gymnastics and boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This is the first event to be held in the venue.

29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his third game in charge of the club against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

29 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion as the leaders aim to equal a club record of going 31 league games unbeaten.

29 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Mahua Moitra attacks BJP after TMC win in by-polls

After the success of her party in the three assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the people have now realized the true nature of BJP. The BJP is always confident of winning every ele...

Danish soccer club suspects foul play in case of alleged fake footballer

Danish soccer club Viborg FF admit that they signed a Dutchman claiming to be a professional footballer without ever seeing him play. Now they have filed a criminal complaint alleging fraud by his agents after his lack of skill became appar...

Death-defying S. African lauded for defence of land and women

Stabbed with a knife, slapped with a gun, hit by a speeding car.Just a few of the murder attempts on South African womens land rights activist Sizani Ngubane, nominated this week for a prestigious human rights award for her 40 years of acti...

UPDATE 1-Houthi prisoners released by Saudi arrive in Yemeni capital

A group of Houthi prisoners released by Saudi Arabia arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said, in a step that may encourage efforts to end a nearly five-year war in the country.The detainees are from the Iran-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019