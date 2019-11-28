International Development News
West Indies in sight of victory after Brooks' ton, Cornwall's 10-wicket haul

Shamarh Brooks' maiden Test century and Rahkeem Cornwall's match haul of 10 wickets put West Indies on the verge of victory on the second day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan here on Thursday. With his feat, Cornwall became the first spinner from the West Indies to take 10 wickets in a Test in India.

Starting the day on 68 for two, West Indies were bowled out for 277, with Brooks' 111 giving them a lead of 90 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Off-spinners Cornwall and Roston Chase then picked three wickets each to further dent Afghanistan's chances.

The lone bright spot for Afghanistan was debutant Amir Hamza, who ended with figures of five for 74. Like in the first innings, the 'hosts' squandered another good start and were reeling at 109 for seven at stumps, only 19 runs in front.

Opener Javed Ahmadi's 62 gave Afghanistan some hope of a resurgence in the second innings, but the West Indies bowlers, especially Cornwall, dashed their hopes with a fine exhibition of spin bowling. Earlier, Brooks mixed caution with aggression during his 214-ball knock, hitting the Afghan attack for 15 fours and a six.

