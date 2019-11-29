Australia vs Pakistan: Players back on field after rain delays match

Rain delayed the resumption of play after tea on the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide on Friday, with Australia 70 for one against Pakistan. Opening batsman David Warner was 45 not out and number three Marnus Labuschagne was on 18 when rain brought an early tea break in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval.

Australia leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Brisbane.

Update: The players are back on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)