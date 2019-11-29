Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Nov 29 (AFP) - Scoreboard from the first day of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Friday: Australia 1st innings

J. Burns c Rizwan b Afridi 4 D. Warner not out 166

M. Labuschagne not out 126 Extras (lb1, nb4, w1) 6

Total (one wicket; 73 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-8.

Bowling: Abbas 19-6-56-0, Afridi 18-4-48-1, Musa 13-1-71-0, Yasir 14-0-87-0, Ahmed 8-0-30-0, Azhar 1-0-9-0. (AFP) APA

