Report: Broncos QB Lock in line to start vs. Chargers
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured reserve and start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Per Rapoport, Lock has taken first-team reps all week and is expected to replace Brandon Allen, who has started Denver's last three games after the season-ending injury to Joe Flacco.

The lock has been on injured reserve since spraining his throwing thumb in the preseason. He was designated to return two weeks ago, allowing him to practice and opening a three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has posted a 1-2 mark over the last three games for the Broncos (3-8).

Allen completed 10 of 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In all, the Broncos' offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo, the lowest output in a game since 1992 and the first time under 200 total yards since 2003.

Lock was drafted 42nd overall in 2019 out of Missouri, where he completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns across four seasons.

