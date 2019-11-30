International Development News
Report: Broncos QB Lock in line to start vs. Chargers

  Reuters
  Updated: 30-11-2019 03:51 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 03:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Broncos)

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured reserve and start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday. However, Broncos coach Vic Fangio stopped short of saying Lock definitely will start over Brandon Allen, who has started Denver's last three games after a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

Fangio said Lock will be activated on Saturday but that the decision of whether or not Lock starts on Sunday hasn't been reached. "I just wanted a chance to go in and look at the tape more extensively," Fangio said after Friday's practice.

Per Rapoport, Lock has taken first-team reps all week. The lock has been on injured reserve since spraining his throwing thumb in the preseason. He was designated to return two weeks ago, allowing him to practice and opening a three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has posted a 1-2 mark over the last three games for the Broncos (3-8). Allen completed 10 of 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In all, the Broncos' offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo, the lowest output in a game since 1992 and the first time under 200 total yards since 2003. The lock was drafted 42nd overall in 2019 out of Missouri, where he completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns across four seasons.

Star linebacker Von Miller (knee) was listed as questionable on the injury report. Miller was a limited practice participant on Friday after missing each of the previous two days. Also listed as questionable are cornerback Duke Dawson (concussion), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), linebackers Josey Jewell (ankle) and Alexander Johnson (knee) and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee).

