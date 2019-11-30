International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis Australia agrees to honour Margaret Court, but slams her views

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 09:03 IST
Tennis Australia agrees to honour Margaret Court, but slams her views

Margaret Court's calendar-year Grand Slam jubilee will be commemorated at next year's Australian Open, Tennis Australia announced Saturday while hitting out at her "demeaning" personal views on homosexuality and gay marriage. The first Slam of 2020 will mark the 50th anniversary of Court winning all four majors in the same year -- the holy grail of tennis.

Earlier this month, Court -- now a church pastor -- complained that she had yet to receive a formal invitation to the tournament in January to mark her achievement. It followed controversy over her views on homosexuality and gay marriage, which has seen high-profile players like Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova call for the Margaret Court Arena to be stripped of her name.

Tennis Australia on Saturday said the historic occasion would be marked with a program of events throughout the tournament, with Court invited to attend. But it made clear that her personal views were not supported by the governing body.

"Tennis Australia respects Margaret's unmatched tennis career and welcomes her to the Australian Open, particularly in this milestone anniversary year," it said in a statement. "As often stated, Tennis Australia does not agree with Margaret's personal views, which have demeaned and hurt many in our community over a number of years.

"They do not align with our values of equality, diversity, and inclusion." Court used to attend the Australian Open regularly but hasn't shown up since 2017, when the controversy over her views first flared.

Despite the scathing comments from Tennis Australia, she said would be back for 2020. "I'm looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of winning the Grand Slam with my family and friends at the Australian Open," she said.

"This is an incredible milestone for me, and I can't quite believe how quickly the time has gone. It's always wonderful to catch up with my fellow legends and I'm grateful to Tennis Australia." Court first drew fire in 2017 for saying she would avoid Qantas over the airline's support for same-sex marriage, which is now law in Australia following a referendum.

She later claimed, in comments that were widely derided, that tennis was "full of lesbians" and that transgender children were the result of a Nazi-style "plot" to brainwash the minds of young people. Only two other women have won all four majors in a year -- Maureen Connolly (1953) and Steffi Graf (1988). Don Budge was the first man in 1938, with the legendary Rod Laver the only player to win it twice (1962 and 1969).

Fellow Australian Laver, who like Court has a stadium named after him at Melbourne Park, is routinely feted at the event and was honored this year for his 1969 feat. Court claimed a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles in total with only Serena Williams (23) and Graf (22) coming close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star h...

England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test

England captured the vital New Zealand wicket of BJ Watling on the last ball before tea to snap a stubborn 124-run partnership on day two of the second Test in Hamilton on Saturday. At the interval, New Zealand was 315 for six with Watling ...

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter and Steven Adams ad...

Bogdanovic scores 33 as Jazz take down Grizzlies

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his season-high-tying 33 points in the second half and collected eight rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-94 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019