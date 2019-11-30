International Development News
Mavericks rally on road to defeat Suns

Seth Curry capped an 11-point Dallas run midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night as the visiting Mavericks rallied for a 120-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic matched his career-high with 42 points, including four free throws during the late burst that turned a 97-96 deficit with 8:29 remaining into a 107-97 lead with just 5:01 to go.

The Suns never seriously threatened after that. Doncic's 42 points, which equaled his total against San Antonio Nov. 18, included 15-for-18 shooting at the free-throw line, helped the Mavericks gain a 33-18 advantage over the host Suns. Dallas shot 38 foul shots, Phoenix 25.

The big night was Doncic's third of the season with 40 or more points. He also found time for 11 assists and missed his eighth triple-double of the season by one rebound. Tim Hardaway Jr. complemented Doncic's effort with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Dallas outscored Phoenix 51-39 from beyond the arc.

Curry contributed 11 points off the bench, while Kristaps Porzingis was the game's leading rebounder with 13 for the Mavericks, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half before falling behind by as many as 10 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter featured two ties and four lead changes, the last occurring when Jalen Brunson began the 11-0 burst with a pair of free throws.

Doncic then made his four foul shots to give the run some momentum. After a Hardaway jumper, Curry bombed in his 3-pointer to push Dallas' lead back to double digits.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 points and Ricky Rubio 21 for the Suns, who lost their third straight en route to falling two games below .500 for the first time this season. Oubre and Rubio each connected on four 3-pointers.

Devin Booker had 18 points, Aron Baynes 17 and Mikal Bridges 11 for the Suns, who won both home games against Dallas while splitting the season series last season. Oubre completed a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, while Rubio had nine assists and Booker eight.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

