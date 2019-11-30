Cricket-Australia declare at 589-3 after Warner gets triple-century
Australia declared their first innings closed at 589 for three before the dinner-break on day two of the second test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Australia skipper Tim Paine delayed the declaration until after David Warner etched his name into cricket folklore by completing a majestic triple-century, the first at the ground.
Opener Warner pulled seamer Mohammad Abbas for four to reach the milestone, eclipsing Don Bradman's unbeaten 299 against South Africa in 1932, the previous highest score. The lefthander finished unbeaten on 335, with Matthew Wade 38 not out.
