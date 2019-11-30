UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton put his title-winning Mercedes back on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penalties, meaning that Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join the Briton on the front row for Sunday's race. The pole was Hamilton's first since Germany in July, a run of nine races without starting from the top slot, but his fifth in Abu Dhabi and 88th of his career.

"It's been such a long slog trying to get this pole position," said Hamilton, whose time of one minute 34.779 seconds was also a track record. "Yesterday was quite wobbly so I really had to re-compose myself last night and come back today focused. I managed to really dial in the car with great work from the engineers, mechanics," he added.

Hamilton has won four times previously at the Yas Marina circuit and is chasing his 11th victory of the season on Sunday to end the campaign just seven off Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91. The Briton wrapped up his sixth title in Texas earlier in November.

"It's been a special car and this is the last time I get to qualify with it so I'm glad I did it proud today," he said. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who ends the season with the most poles (seven), will start in third place with teammate Sebastian Vettel fourth.

The pair collided in Brazil two weeks ago, ending their races and leading to a meeting at the Maranello factory to clear the air. There was more frustration on Saturday, however, when Leclerc missed out on a final flying lap with Vettel slowing in front of him.

"We're not going to make it, Seb is slowing down," Leclerc said over the radio. "It is life sometimes it happens, I don't know if the situation was unlucky or we could've done something better," the Monegasque, who is fighting Verstappen for third in the championship, said.

