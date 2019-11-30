The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours:

SPO-DAVIS-2ND LD IND Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Nur-Sultan, Nov 30 (PTI) Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI Coach Shastri's trolling is agenda driven, feels captain Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Virat Kohli on Saturday termed the relentless trolling of Ravi Shastri as "agenda driven", saying the India coach is least affected by perception that he is the captain's yes man.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Syed Modi International: Sourabh enters final, Rituparna loses in semifinals

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) A gritty Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles final after a hard-fought three-game win over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the semifinals of the Syed Modi International here on Saturday.

SPO-TT-LD IND Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

Chengdu (China), Nov 30 (PTI) G Sathiyan's dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-HOLDER WI has realistic chance of finishing in top 4 in ICC Test C'ship: Holder

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes his side is capable of finishing in the top four of the World Test Championship in two years time.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM-PREVIEW Dilution of Lodha reforms, appointment of CAC to dominate Ganguly-led BCCI AGM

By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The BCCI will on Sunday hold its first Annual General Meeting with enigmatic former captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm, seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court, constitute cricket committees like the CAC and appoint the Board's representative at the ICC.

SPO-SAG-IND-FLAGBEARER

Shot-putter Toor to be India's flag-bearer at South Asian Games New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Star shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will be India's flag-bearer at the South Asian Games opening ceremony, to be held on Sunday in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu.

SPO-BAD-LD SAWANT

Prajakta Sawant questions selection of Indian team for SAG, BAI denies any favouritism New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Doubles player Prajakta Sawant on Saturday slammed the selection of the Indian badminton team for the South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal, saying players who don't even feature in the domestic tournaments have been picked for the regional multi-sporting event.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-ENGINEER

Why join Anushka's name with selectors: Kohli on Engineer's tea claim New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN

ISL: Chennaiyin and head coach Gregory go separate ways Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced parting ways with head coach John Gregory, who had led the side to title trophy in the 2017-18 season.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-CONCUSSION

Finch suffers blow to head, Victoria bring in concussion substitute Melbourne, Nov 30 (PTI) Aaron Finch suffered a blow to his head during a Sheffield Shield encounter on Saturday and was substituted by Travis Dean after Australia's limited-overs captain experienced concussion symptoms.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL-PREVIEW

Plaza ready for another prolific season as Churchill Brothers open campaign against Punjab FC Margao, Nov 30 (PTI) Trinidadian hitman Willis Plaza would look to replicate his last season's goal-scoring exploits when his side Churchill Brothers FC open their I-League campaign against former champions Punjab FC here on Sunday. PTI

SPO-FIFA-INSPECTION

FIFA delegation inspects EKA Arena for U-17 Women's World Cup Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) A team of officials from the world football governing body FIFA on Saturday inspected the EKA Arena here, one of the proposed venues to host Women's U-17 World Cup next year.

SPO-CRI-IND-U19

Afghanistan U-19 team stuns India in Youth ODI Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Afghanistan's U-19 team produced a disciplined effort to script a stunning two-wicket victory over fancied India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI here on Saturday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-BAGAN

Aizawl hold Mohun Bagan to a goal-less draw in I-League opener Aizawl, Nov 30 (PTI) Hosts Aizawl Football Club held Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan to a goal-less draw in the opening match of the 13th I-League here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-KERALA

Depleted Kerala Blasters face FC Goa in ISL match Kochi, Nov 30 (PTI) Three points will be the top priority for struggling Kerala Blasters when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHENNAICITY-PREVIEW

Chennai City FC start I-League title defence against debutants TRAU FC Coimbatore, Nov 30 (PTI) A new-look Chennai City FC will begin their I-League title defence when they take on debutants TRAU FC of Manipur here on Sunday.

SPO-SAG-ATH-TEAM

Toor, Chitra lead 75-member Indian athletics team for South Asian Games New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor and two-time Asian 1500m champion P U Chitra will lead a 75-member strong Indian athletics squad in the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 1 to 10.

