International Development News
Development News Edition

3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games to begin from Jan 10

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will begin from January 10 next year here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 23:29 IST
3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games to begin from Jan 10
Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal (right) and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ Khelo India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will begin from January 10 next year here. The launch ceremony held on Saturday marked the unveiling of the composite logo of the 3rd edition of the Games, the players' jersey, the games' mascots and the theme song at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge), Government of India, Kiren Rijiju. Hima Das, Swapna Burman and Lovlina Borgohain were also present during the event. Over 10,000 participants from across the county will compete in 451 medal events and the coveted purse in 20 sport disciplines, two more than last year.

The two new disciplines are cycling and lawn bowls. During the event, Sonowal said: "I am delighted to welcome the Khelo India Youth Games to Assam. The Games will surely inspire all the children in the state as well as the entire North-East region to take up sports and bring glory for themselves, our state and indeed our country."

"We assure each participating athlete a wonderful experience in our state which is known for its rich culture and hospitality. We are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to make it a memorable experience for all the participants," he added. Rijiju said Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian government.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian government that hopes to not only give a platform to youngsters from all over the country to make a future in sport, but also to build India into a sporting nation," Rijiju said. "I invite every sports-loving and talented youngster to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one's character and have a fitter body and mind," he added.

Das thanked the government for its vision and urged youngsters to make the most of this 'golden opportunity'. "This is the biggest boost for us athletes not just in terms of scholarships but also in terms of moral encouragement and motivation. I thank the Government for its vision and want to urge every youngster interested in sport to make the most of this golden opportunity," Das said.

Last year, Maharashtra bagged the winners' mantle, bagging 85 Gold, 62 Silver and 81 Bronze medals. In the inaugural year, Haryana emerged as the winner. Around 3,000 talented athletes have already benefitted from the Khelo India Scheme, each of them winning a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh per annum, with Rs 1.2 lakh going directly into their account, annually for eight years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

UPDATE 1-London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Misconception over NRC, lack of campaign on CAB led to bypoll defeat, say BJP leaders

The West Bengal BJP unit has identified the misconception over NRC and its failure to counter it as one of the main reasons behind the partys defeat in the just-concluded bypolls in three Assembly segments of West Bengal, a senior party lea...

Merkel's CDU says want to work with new leaders of Germany's SPD

Germanys conservative Christian Democrats CDU want to work with the new leaders of the Social Democrats SPD in their federal coalition, the CDUs general secretary said on Saturday.We want to rule Germany well. We have created a foundation f...

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the governments crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 a...

Giants place LS DeOssie on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssies roster spot ahead of Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019