REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS Russian athlete says country unfair target in doping scandal

MOSCOW - Russian high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk, bronze medalist at this year's world championships, believes his country is being unfairly scrutinized for doping, an issue he said existed all over the world. MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari

ABU DHABI - Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA I'm the more skilled boxer, says Ruiz ahead of Joshua rematch World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr said he was the more skilled fighter and Briton Anthony Joshua will have to rethink his strategy in their Dec. 7 title rematch.

UPCOMING: SPORTS

ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX) Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G Coverage of World Cup men's Super G from Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.

Dec 1 ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - World Cup slalom Coverage of World Cup women's slalom from Killington, Vermont.

Dec 1 CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

Dec 1 CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

1 Dec - 2 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

1 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo at Allianz Arena in Sao Paulo

1 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Everton v Chelsea Unbeaten league leaders Chelsea face a tricky trip to fourth-placed Everton, who have won two in a row. We will also wrap up the action from the weekend's other five WSL games.

1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Everton. 1 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa

Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League. 1 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Arsenal

Norwich City face Arsenal in the Premier League. 1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw - Mixed Zone reactions National team coaches speak to the media following the draw for the Euro 2020 finals at Bucharest's ROMEXPO.

30 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SPA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v SPAL Inter Milan host SPAL in a Serie A match.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Sassuolo Titleholders Juventus host promoted Sassuolo in Serie A.

1 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-BGN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Bologna Napoli host Bologna in a Serie A match.

1 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v AC Milan 1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-LEG/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Leganes

Third-placed Sevilla host struggling Leganes in La Liga. 1 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

