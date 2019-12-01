International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 01:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Portugal, France and Germany in Euro 2020 super group

Defending champions Portugal and the last two world champions, France and Germany, were thrown together in what German coach Joachim Loew described as the group of death following a lop-sided and complicated Euro 2020 draw on Saturday.

England were drawn against Croatia in a repeat of last year's World Cup semi-final while other favourites were given a much easier ride in the 24-team tournament which will be played in 12 different countries across the region. The clear pick of the six first round pools was Group F, to be played in Munich and Budapest, which pitted France, Portugal and Germany, plus the winners of either playoff A or D.

However, the sting was slightly taken away by the format which allows four of the six third-placed teams to qualify for the round of 16, UEFA's decision to rank the teams according to their result in the qualifiers, combined with Portugal's performance in their group, meant they ended up among the third seeds while France were one of the second seeds.

"This is a group of death," said Loew whose side will play all three games at home under competition rules. "The expectations will be quite high. For our young team, this will be huge challenge but also a big motivation." England and Croatia, who have met in the Nations League since Croatia's 2-1 win in Moscow last year, will be joined in Group D by the Czech Republic and the winners of playoff C -- either Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel.

EASIER MATCH The Group D winners will face the runners-up from Germany's group in the round of 16 while the second-placed team will travel to Copenhagen to meet the Group E runners-up -- potentially an easier match.

The Group will be played in London -- host for the semi-finals and final -- and Glasgow. Other favourites were given a much easier-looking ride.

Italy, who won all 10 qualifying games as they bounced back from failing to make the last World Cup, will face Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in Group A, in Rome and Baku. "We have a slight advantage by playing at home. Maybe some will think we are favourites but we need to confirm everything on the pitch, as always," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Euro 2008 and 2012 champions Spain, who will jointly host Group E in Bilbao with Dublin, play Sweden, Poland and playoff winner B -- either Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland or Northern Ireland. Belgium's opponents in Group B will be Denmark and Russia --who are both host nations -- and Finland, who will be making their first appearance in a European Championship or World Cup.

The Netherlands, who like Italy missed out on the last World Cup, were pitted against Ukraine, Austria and playoff winner A or D in Group C, which will be played in Amsterdam and Bucharest. Under the complex rules, all host nations will play their group games at home, meaning a number of teams had been allocated their groups before the draw

"The rules are clear, they were accepted by everybody," said UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti. "Portugal are in pot three because they didn't win their group, and the winner of their group was Ukraine. And Ukraine, thanks to their results, are in pot one, and everybody accepts it because once again we have clear rules."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German SPD's new leadership casts doubt over Merkel coalition

Sharp critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germanys Social Democrats SPD on Saturday, raising big questions over the future of the government. The SPD said leftists Norbert W...

Motor racing-FIA aims to close loophole after Indian F2 racer escapes ban

Motor racings governing body plans to close a loophole that allowed Indian Formula Two racer Mahaveer Raghunathan to compete in the seasons last two races in Abu Dhabi despite collecting enough penalty points to be banned for a second time ...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow over the past week but it remains wide at 15 points, the Observer newspaper said, citing a poll by Opinium.Support for the Conserv...

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019