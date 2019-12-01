International Development News
Development News Edition

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 04:45 IST
Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4
Provorov's sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens this season, as the Flyers also needed the extra frame in a 3-2 result over Montreal on Nov. 7. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ivan Provorov's near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorov's sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens this season, as the Flyers also needed the extra frame in a 3-2 result over Montreal on Nov. 7.

The victory caps an outstanding November for the Flyers, who led the NHL with 24 points in the month. The Flyers have won four straight games and are unbeaten (5-0-1) over their last six contests. Tomas Tatar scored two goals for the Canadiens, who fall to 0-4-3 over their last seven games. The Habs outshot the Flyers by a 42-29 margin on Saturday and have now outshot opponents in each of their last six games, yet Montreal continues to be plagued by defensive miscues.

Brian Elliott saved 39 of 42 shots to win his third consecutive start. The veteran's impressive day was highlighted by two big saves on Jordan Weal during a Montreal power play at the end of the second period. A big individual effort from Joel Armia put the Canadiens ahead 19 seconds into the game. The forward took the puck from Montreal's end into Philadelphia's far circle and fired a shot that deflected off defenseman Travis Sanheim and past Elliott in the net.

Armia already has nine goals in 24 games, after scoring a career-best 13 goals over 57 games for the Canadiens last season. Oskar Lindblom's equalizer at 7:47 of the second period tied kicked off a flurry of three scores within 75 seconds of play. After Tatar deposited a rebound to put Montreal back ahead, the Flyers' Kevin Hayes connected for his 100th career NHL goal that tied the score at 8:59 of the second frame.

The two teams again exchanged quick goals to begin the third period. Travis Konecny ended a nine-game scoring drought at 1:34 of the third period to give Philadelphia its first lead of the game, but the Canadiens tied it on Tatar's power-play goal at the 3:16 mark. Montreal backup goalie Keith Kincaid made 25 saves in a rare start.

Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete left the game after suffering a lower-body injury during the second period. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019