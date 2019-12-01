Reports: Redskins president Allen's future uncertain

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen's job could be in jeopardy as the team struggles through another down season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network reported owner Dan Snyder is "truly evaluating" the job status of Allen "for the first time" since he joined the team in December of 2009.

The Washington Post later reported that Snyder is planning a "complete evaluation" of the team after the season, which could include a "deeper assessment" of Allen's tenure than has occurred after previous seasons. Allen has drawn extensive criticism this year, as Washington has started 2-9 while firing head coach Jay Gruden after five games. Many reports have said Allen and the front office drove the decision to draft quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round, despite Gruden's disagreement.

Allen has also been criticized for the handling of disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who held out for half of the season and requested a trade due to distrust with the team's medical staff. Allen denied the request for months, saying he expected Williams to play for the Redskins this year, then reportedly explored trades shortly before the October deadline but could not find a suitable deal. Williams ultimately will not play at all in 2019, having been placed on the non-football injury list. The team reportedly will not pay the remaining $5.1 million of Williams' salary, a decision the left tackle is expected to contest with a grievance.

Allen has hired and fired two head coaches during his tenure in Washington, bringing in Mike Shanahan in 2009 and then Gruden in 2014. Each coach led the team to one playoff appearance, losing in the wild-card round both times. Washington hired Scot McCloughan as general manager in 2015, giving him final say on personnel decisions instead of Allen, but McCloughan was fired in March of 2017, with Allen again assuming GM duties.

The team is 61-96-1 since Allen was hired, including 44-82 when excluding McCloughan's tenure as GM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)