International Development News
Development News Edition

Despite Root, Burns tons England 'disappointed' as New Zealand hit back

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 12:15 IST
Despite Root, Burns tons England 'disappointed' as New Zealand hit back

(Eds: Adding Burns, Southee quotes) Hamilton, Dec 1 (AFP) Despite centuries to Joe Root and Rory Burns England expressed disappointment at stumps on day three of the second Test against New Zealand after losing late wickets in Hamilton on Sunday.

England captain Root ended his run drought with an unbeaten 114 while Burns rode his luck to post 101. But after they took England to 201 for two, the tourists were 269 for five at stumps and still trailing New Zealand by 106.

"I enjoyed the fact I got it (hundred) but at the same time disappointed me and Rooty couldn't stretch our partnership and get us deeper into the game," Burn said. "We're disappointed to lose a couple of wickets at the back end as well."

With only five wickets remaining and 16 overs washed out by rain in the final session, England's vision of building a healthy lead was rapidly fading. The tempo swung away from England when Burns was run out and New Zealand followed up with the quick wickets of Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.

"The run out got us going," said Tim Southee who accounted for Stokes, adding that New Zealand never gave up hope despite the 63 overs it took to break the Root-Burns partnership. "We hung in there for long enough and we were able to get those rewards late in the day for all the toil we put in.

"If things aren't happening you keep on trying." With Root and Burns putting on 177 for the third wicket, England found the "bat-long" partnership they had been searching for in their attempt to follow the same recipe New Zealand used to win the first Test.

But following the dismissal of Burns, Ben Stokes was gone for 26 while Zak Crawley made one on debut. Root was under added pressure to not only guide England to a position of strength but also to end his own run dearth amid suggestions the pressure of captaincy was affecting his form.

To that end, he was in no mood to take risks as he faced 258 deliveries in six hours to reach 99, before his century came on a surprise mistiming that saw an inside edge fly past the wicketkeeper to the boundary. His 17th Test hundred was his first in 15 innings since the West Indies in February.

Burns lead a charmed life on the way to his second century when he was dropped on 10 and 19 and on 87 survived a run-out opportunity when New Zealand botched the return throw. But two balls after reaching three figures he ambled through the first single when Root called for two and although he accelerated on the return leg he was a centimetre short when BJ Watling broke the stumps.

Stokes strayed from the "bat-long" script when he replaced Burns and compiled a brisk 26 before Southee extracted slight movement off the wicket and found an edge for Ross Taylor to hold. Crawley's maiden Test innings only lasted six balls when he was caught behind to give Neil Wagner his first wicket.

For New Zealand, Southee has taken two for 63 while Wagner and Matt Henry have a wicket each. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SCST Atrocities Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,...

Nepal aims to promote religious tourism; undertakes infra development with ADB help

To attract religious tourists from various countries, including India, Nepal has undertaken several infrastructure development projects with the support of Asian Development Bank ADB, according to officials. To improve regional connectivity...

Don't think there is anything controversial in 'Dabangg 3', says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan says it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. The 53-year-old actors latest Dabangg 3 has found itself at a centre of a ...

Honey-trap case: Raid at local bizman's home, media firm

Madhya Pradesh Police along with the Indore district authorities raided the home, media firm and three other establishments of a local businessman in connection with the honey-trap case, an official said on Sunday. The raids were conducted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019