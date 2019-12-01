You can't go beyond tenures: Ganguly on selection panel members

MSK Prasad's eventful stint as the selection committee chairman came to an end on Sunday with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stating "you cannot go beyond your tenure". Prasad's departure means the Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.

Prasad and Gagan Khoda, who were appointed in 2015, will make way for new members. "Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job," Ganguly said after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting here.

Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, who joined in 2016, have one more year left in their respective tenures. "We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year."

The Indian team enjoyed success during the five-man panel's tenure with the positives far outweighing the negatives, but it often found itself at the receiving end of relentless criticism owing to their limited international careers collectively.

