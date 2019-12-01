International Development News
Development News Edition

You cannot go beyond tenures: Ganguly on selection committee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:59 IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying "you cannot go beyond" that. Going by the Board's old constitution that has a provision for a maximum four-year term for the selection panel, its chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda's terms have expired.

Prasad and Khoda were appointed in 2015, while Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, who joined them in 2016, have one more year left in their respective tenures as per the old constitution. The amended constitution, though, has a provision for a maximum five-year term.

"Tenures are finished (means) tenures are finished. They have done a good job. You cannot go beyond your tenure and all of them don't finish, so majority of them stay and I dont think it should be a problem," Ganguly said when asked about Prasad's tenure after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. Ganguly said they cannot appoint selectors every year.

"As you must have heard, ICC now wants tournaments every year, that does not mean selectors continue forever. We will have a tenure and we will (heed) to the tenure." Going by Ganguly's statements, the new selectors will have five-year terms.

"There term is five years, they can stay for five years, but what we will do is that we will fix a term for selectors and appoint them." Asked about his opinion on the performance of the Prasad-led selection panel, the former captain said, "We are fine with it. (Just) because we are not involved that does not mean the selectors are bad, they have done a good job, the team has done well and we don't have any problem."

The Indian team enjoyed plenty of success during the five-man panel's tenure with the positives far outweighing the negatives, but it often found itself at the receiving end of relentless criticism owing to their limited international careers collectively.

