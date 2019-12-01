International Development News
Development News Edition

Gurpreet, Sunil win gold, Railways take Greco Roman team title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalandhar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:34 IST
Gurpreet, Sunil win gold, Railways take Greco Roman team title
Image Credit: pixabay

Living up to their favorites tag, Asian Championship silver medallists Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar clinched gold medals as the Tata Motors senior national wrestling championships concluded here on Sunday with competition in Greco Roman style. Punjab's Gurpreet overcame two-time junior world championships medallist Sajan Bhanwal, representing Services, 3-1 in the 77kg category, to lift his fourth national title.

Sunil also managed an easy win over Punjab's Prabhal. The Railway's grappler used all his experience to crush the Punjab wrestler 5-1 in the 87kg final. In the 55kg category, Arjun, representing Services, won against Ajay by technical superiority.

Enjoying the home support, Punjab's Harpreet Singh, the Asian Games silver medallist, defeated Rajbir Chhikara of Railways 4-1 in the 82 kg category final. Hardeep Singh, who was the first Greco-Roman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics, received a walkover against Ravi Rathi of Railways in 97kg final.

Railways finished on the top with 210 points ahead of Services (170 points) and Jharkhand (109 points). Meanwhile, as announced earlier, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) included gold medallists at the Nationals in the country's squad for the South Asian Games, starting from December in Nepal.

The seven-member men's and women's contingent will be led by Olympic medallist, Sakshi Malik, and U-23 World Championship silver medallist, Ravinder. "The players have been chosen after an extremely tough competition from the National platform and I am confident that the players will maintain the supremacy and defend their 2016 titles in both the men and women's category," said WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...

Comoros seeks $4.6 in investment to climb out of poverty

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said he is looking to raise 4.2 billion euros 4.63 billion at an investment conference this week as he seeks to consolidate political stability and improve the economy ahead of elections next year.The India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019