International Development News
Development News Edition

Magic F Aminu (torn meniscus) out indefinitely

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:53 IST
Magic F Aminu (torn meniscus) out indefinitely
Image Credit: Twitter (@OrlandoMagic)

Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The team announced Sunday morning that Aminu will undergo further testing to determine if surgery is necessary.

Aminu, who signed a three-year, $29.2 million contract with the Magic as a free agent this offseason, is averaging 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 21.1 minutes in 18 games (two starts). The 29-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 81 games last season for a Portland team that reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

He has averages of 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 688 career games over 10 seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

As Christmas season starts, Pope defends nativity scenes in public places

Pope Francis on Sunday defended the display of nativity scenes in town squares and other public places, which has become an annual contentious issue at Christmas time in countries such as the United States and France.The pope travelled to t...

19 killed as bus plunges onto frozen river in Siberia

Moscow, Dec 1 AFP A passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, killing 19 of the more than 40 people on board, authorities said. A tyre on the bus burst as it was crossing the bridge over the Kuenga river i...

Two kill criminal over old rivalry in Nagpur

A criminal was brutally killed by two men who allegedly smashed his head with a stone in Khaparkheda area in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A police officer said the accused duo, Rajesh Pendane 30 and Sachin C...

Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Polices Cyber Crime Unit is organising a mass cyber awareness and computer security programme for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said.An hour-long session on Cyber UDAY Universal Direct Awareness in Youth, will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019