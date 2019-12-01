Magic F Aminu (torn meniscus) out indefinitely

Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The team announced Sunday morning that Aminu will undergo further testing to determine if surgery is necessary.

Aminu, who signed a three-year, $29.2 million contract with the Magic as a free agent this offseason, is averaging 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 21.1 minutes in 18 games (two starts). The 29-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 81 games last season for a Portland team that reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

He has averages of 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 688 career games over 10 seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)