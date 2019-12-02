SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

International Development News
  Updated: 02-12-2019 01:11 IST
  Created: 02-12-2019 01:00 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen's return Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI Ferrari fined 50,000 euros for fuel irregularity ABU DHABI - Ferrari were fined 50,000 euros ($55,110) on Sunday for a fuel irregularity on Charles Leclerc's car in Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Monegasque driver retained third place.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch Britain's Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. UPCOMING:

SPORTS CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

Dec 2 CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

2 Dec - 3 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians at Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte

1 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Sao Paulo Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Sao Paulo at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre

1 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-CHINA/

Evergrande need point against Shenhua to secure Chinese Super League title A draw with Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday afternoon will see Guangzhou Evergrande reclaim the Chinese Super League title as the southern Chinese club looks to secure an eighth title in nine seasons.

Dec 2 SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

Dec 2 SOCCER-ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW

Soccer-FA Cup third round draw The draw for this season's FA Cup third round with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition at this stage. Games to be played across the weekend of Jan. 6-7, 2020.

2 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Paris St Germain report . **CANCELED due to weather conditions*** Monaco play Paris St Germain in their ligue 1 match

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

2 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

